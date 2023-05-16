BLUEFIELD — Another power outage is impacting parts of Mercer and Tazewell counties.
According to Appalachian Power, about 1,400 customers in parts of the Bluefield, Bluefield, Va., Brushfork and Falls Mills communities are impacted by the outage.
The company estimates service should be restored by 2 p.m.
The cause of the latest power outage hasn't yet been reported. Parts of the same area were impacted by a lengthy power outage earlier this month.
