PRINCETON — Appalachian Power is seeking another rate increase, one which could raise bills by more than $18 a month and put more stress on people already paying higher prices for gasoline and food.
The company submitted its Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) request this week to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) requesting a $297 million upward adjustment in the ENEC rate.
The ENEC reimburses the company on a dollar-for-dollar basis for coal and natural gas to fuel power plants and for purchased power, according to a statement from Appalachian Power. The company makes regular filings for ENEC adjustments.
Appalachian Power filed its request Tuesday for the ENEC.
“With the steep and rapid rise in energy and fuel costs over the past several months, the ENEC revenues we collect from customers have been and are projected to be significantly less than the cost of the energy provided to customers,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO. “The longer that goes on the greater the deficit grows, and that’s what necessitates this request.”
Currently the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours is $155.66. If approved as filed, the adjustment would add $18.41 to that amount beginning Sept. 1, 2022.
“It is difficult to make this filing, especially when inflationary pressures are burdening families on so many fronts,” Beam said. “However, if the unrecovered ENEC amount continues to grow it will become even more difficult to deal with in the future.”
However, the latest filing comes at a time when inflation and high gas prices are putting a financial strain on area residents.
Executive Director Craig Hammond of the Bluefield Union Mission did a quick calculation when he was told how much monthly electric bills could increase.
Local customers could be paying another $215 or more for electricity a year, he said.
“If wages and benefits don’t increase, then it will create hardship for many; not all, but people who live on the edge, that could create challenges along with everything else that’s going on,” Hammond said.
When rising prices at gas pumps and for groceries are counted, the proposed rate hike’s impact is even greater.
“It’s like a tsunami of price increases everywhere,” Hammond said.
Hammond said if the rate increase starts in September, the first electric bills impacted by it will start arriving in September and November when cold weather begins. He expected to see more requests for utility assistance.
“Imagine if you’re a minimum wage worker,” he stated. “You have to pay more for gasoline to commute to work, and with the cost of food and now energy costs – home energy – the overall cost of living will increase significantly.”
Sara Keys, a social worker with the Salvation Army in Mercer County, said a woman with a $900 termination notice on her power bill called her Wednesday.
“I have people calling every single day for help with their electric bills,” Keys said. “They can’t pay it now. To me, it’s going to hurt a lot of people.”
The Salvation Army helps people by using the Dollar Energy program, but it has limitations.
“And they pay only up to $300,” Keys said. “And Dollar Energy won’t even pay the $300 until everything over $300 has been paid.”
Seeing another increase in electric bills could force people with limited incomes to make hard choices.
“It’s just ridiculous,” Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said about the proposed rate hike. “I mean, the fact is that people in rural communities like ours have to make judgements on whether they’re going to be warm or have food, and stay cool in summer. We’re at a time when subsidies for basic needs are being stretched in every direction. We cannot expect our residents to be sustainable if this continues, if this carries on.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
