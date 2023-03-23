Potholes on West Virginia state roads will see a massive repair “blitz” this spring.
Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said Wednesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s administration briefing that crews are already out there working.
“All asphalt plants should be open,” he said. “We will be out there getting those potholes repaired.”
Cold weather means that most asphalt plants don’t open until early April. But a few plants around the state opened earlier based on a mild end to winter.
Wriston said the plan is to have all potholes repaired by Memorial Day.
State Dept. of Highways maintenance crews in nearly two dozen counties across more than half of the WVDOH districts have already taken advantage of a few asphalt plants opening early to get a jump start on patching potholes.
““We attack them now and we can reduce claims, we can get this part of the work done before that hot August weather comes and we’re not out there sweating to patch these potholes,” he said.
The maintenance plan also includes keeping ditches clear to stop water from pooling beside roadways, cutting trees and branches that overhang roads to allow sunlight to dry wet roads, and proper pothole filling – milling out a nice square hole, removing all dirt and debris, putting down a sticky layer of tack to make asphalt stick better, and rolling out new, hot asphalt.
Besides pothole repairs, a lot of paving is on the schedule as well.
“We had a great year last year paving and we are going to have an another banner year this year in West Virginia as far as infrastructure,” Wriston said. “We have a big program this year.”
Justice said there will be so many pavement announcements the state flower could be those orange cones.
During the briefing, Justice also said the Department of Natural Resource’s Gold Rush program is back for its sixth year this spring, starting March 28 and ending April 8.
“This will give anglers and their families 12 days to catch a golden trout,” he said, adding that during this time 50,000 golden trout will be stocked in the state’s trout streams and state park lakes.
“It is a great time,” he said of angling for the trout. “Get out and see what happens in our waters and state parks.”
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Task Force, gave an update on COVID during Wednesday’s briefing.
Hoyer said the national state of emergency related to COVID ends on May 11, but “this doesn’t mean it is over.”
“We still have 400 Americans dying daily from COVID,” he said, with 90 percent of those deaths among those 65 and older.
Hoyer compared the number of deaths to those caused by firearms, with 53 every day.
The most effective protection from death and hospitalization from COVID remains the vaccine, he said, and everyone should either get vaccinated or continue to be up to date.
Hoyer said West Virginia’s vaccine calculator remains up and running at vaccinewv.gov.
The calculator takes information provided and lets people know what vaccine they may be missing and when they can get it.
Since the calculator was up and running one year ago, 1 million calculations have been done, he said.
“We had the first of its kind in the nation,” he said of the calculator. “”Ours has become a national template.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
