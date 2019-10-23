TAZEWELL, Va. — Amazon was the focus of two meetings this week in Southwest Virginia and Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell, is optimistic the huge company could take advantage of the area’s incentives and workforce.
Morefield attended a roundtable discussion with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Amazon officials and others in St. Paul Monday then had another meeting with Amazon Tuesday morning.
“I met with the Governor, the Amazon team, regional economic development leaders and the Southwest Delegation Monday,” he said. “I met with Amazon individually this morning (Tuesday) to discuss potential partnerships with Southwest Virginia. Our meeting with Amazon this morning went very well and was productive.”
Monday’s meeting was also productive, he added.
Amazon should start construction next year on a massive headquarters in Northern Virginia.
“I think it was important for Amazon to meet several of our local officials,” he said. “Their new headquarters may be located in Northern Virginia but I believe it is important to establish a relationship with the company and Southwest Virginia. It is my hope that Amazon will one day operate a facility in the coalfields or even serve as a lead generator for prospective companies to locate here.”
Morefield said a company as large as Amazon can take advantage of what is offered here and help market the region on an international scale.
“I am not aware of another region in the United States that can offer the number of incentives for companies to locate here when all federal, state, and local incentives are combined,” he said. “The people of Southwest Virginia have a strong work ethic and our students even out perform more affluent areas of the commonwealth on SOL tests. We just need a company with the resources and international connections that Amazon has to help us. My goal is to continue building a relationship with them.”
Morefield said establishing ties with the company is a huge step forward and could lay the foundation for progress.
“The biggest takeaway is, I am trying to build a strong relationship with them hoping to one day establish an operation in Southwest Virginia or using Amazon as a lead generator for other companies to potentially locate here,” he said.
Northam’s office released statements about the roundtable meeting in St. Paul.
“Workforce development is a key reason why companies are choosing to locate in Virginia, and we’re proud to work with diverse partners to grow our tech talent pipeline across the commonwealth,” said Northam. “One of my proudest days in office was last year when I announced Amazon’s decision to call Virginia their second home, and we believe the company’s location here can benefit every part of the state. Southwest Virginia has strong communities, a skilled workforce, and visionary leadership, and I’m pleased to have the opportunity to discuss with local leaders how we can attract more jobs and investment to this important region.”
In November 2018, Northam announced that Amazon would invest at least $2.5 billion and create more than 25,000 high-paying jobs to establish their second headquarters in Arlington. The commonwealth’s proposal was designed to help grow the tech talent pipeline in all parts of the state, enhance transportation infrastructure, and ensure that the economic benefits of the Amazon project are shared across Virginia.
“Attracting world-class talent that will help Amazon continue to innovate on behalf of its customers was the main driver of our decision to locate our second headquarters in Northern Virginia,” said Ardine Williams, vice president of workforce development at Amazon. “We are excited by the commonwealth’s response and look forward to continue building the future together.”
“After our statewide workforce tour in September, the number one issue in Southwest Virginia is bringing jobs to the area to keep communities together,” said Chief Workforce Advisor Megan Healy. “It is great to show international business leaders the strong workforce and innovation happening in all parts of the states.”
“Bringing Amazon’s HQ2 to Virginia was a huge win for the whole commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The Governor has been focused on diversifying the economy, and making sure all regions participate in our economic growth. This roundtable is a chance to highlight the human and natural assets of Southwest Virginia, and hear from community leaders about ways we can continue to enhance the economic prosperity of all regions.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.