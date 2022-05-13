BLUEFIELD — Postal carriers collecting and distributing the mail Saturday will be taking on extra work when they pick up food donations left for the needy.
The 30th annual National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will take place Saturday. Postcards promoting the food drive were delivered to every home this week nationwide.
In partnership with local food pantries across America as well as the AFL-CIO, Kellogg’s, the National Rural Letter Carriers Association, Valpak, CVS Health, the United Way and VERICAST, U.S. Postal Service letter carriers nationwide will be collecting nonperishable food donated by customers along their delivery routes and delivering that food to their local food pantries. Food can be dropped off at post offices as well.
“I can’t say enough about our letter carriers,” said Executive Director Craig Hammond of the Bluefield Union Mission. “They go above and beyond the call of duty.”
The union mission has been seeing more requests for help with food.
“Last year there was still a lot of pandemic assistance being distributed, but that seems to be expiring now; and as they expire, the food prices seem to be going up and the demand for food seems to have increased as well,” Hammond said.
Other entities that help with food assistance will be participating in Saturday’s food drive.
“I think there are quite a few pantries in the area that will be receiving (food), and that’s wonderful,” Hammond said.
The Salvation Army will be among the recipients receiving the food collected by letter carriers. Like the Union Mission, the Savlation Army is seeing more people seeking food assistance as prices continue to rise.
“We just heard today that dairy is going up, chicken is going up and oil like cooking oil was going up,” said social worker Sara Keys.
The national, coordinated effort by the NALC to help fight hunger in America grew out of discussions in 1991 by a number of leaders at the time, including NALC President Vincent R. Sombrotto, AFL-CIO Community Services Director Joseph Velasquez and Postmaster General Anthony Frank. A pilot drive was held in 10 cities in October 1991, and it proved so successful that work began immediately on making it a nationwide effort.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
