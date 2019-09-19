PRINCETON — Law enforcement officials are following leads on possible persons of interest in the case of human remains found in Mercer County in June.
The initial remains of Amanda Presutti, 34, of Princeton, were discovered June 20 in a rural area of eastern Mercer County.
Presutti was reported missing by her family on June 9.
Senior Trooper D.B. Whited, of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment, said Wednesday that evidence found at the scene “suggests it was a homicide.”
Whited said troopers and search and rescue teams have continued to comb the area.
“The Black Diamond Search and Rescue Council out of Blacksburg, Va., has been searching the area every weekend for the last two months,” he said.
Whited said additional remains have been discovered “at the scene, in the same area.”
These remains have been sent to the University of Tennessee for identification, however Whited said they are believed to be Presutti.
“We are working this as an active homicide investigation” Whited said. “Right now we are following up on leads on possible persons of interest.”
In the days following the discovery of Presutti’s initial remains, Whited said the search included the use of a helicopter and “multiple days” with the use of cadaver dogs.
According to an earlier report by Whited, Presutti had been missing since June 1. She was last seen in the Thorn Street area of Princeton.
Whited said Presutti’s case is not related to ongoing cases of human remains found in neighboring McDowell County.
“Due to evidence collected at the scene, this appears to be an isolated incident,” he said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment at 304-425-2101.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.