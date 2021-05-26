CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice is considering expanding incentives to entice more residents to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
“If we can get our folks vaccinated, can you imagine what we are going to save?” he said, referring to testing and hospitalization costs related to COVID.
Justice said during his pandemic briefing Tuesday he is meeting with his team to “revisit” more incentives, after already starting a program to give a $100 gift card (or savings bond) to fully vaccinated residents between 16 and 35 years old.
“We shouldn’t have to do it, but it does get us there,” he said of the hope of increased vaccinations with incentives. “The earlier we get there the more we save.”
The incentives may be cash or prizes, he said. “We’ve got a lot of suggestions.”
“I am going to try to come up with a new incentive program that will take us up one more notch further.”
Justice started the $100 incentive program earlier this month after vaccination rates started slowing. It was also aimed at the age range with low vaccination rates but a higher spread of the COVID variants. He also has said the 12 to 15 year old age group should be added to that incentive program.
As of Tuesday, 57 percent of state residents eligible to get the vaccine (age 12 and above) have had at least one dose with 46.4 percent fully vaccinated.
Justice has set a goal of reaching 65 percent with at least one dose by June 20, when the mask mandates ends even for those unvaccinated.
“We are going to get rid of these masks June 20,” he said, with those fully vaccinated already given the green light to go unmasked.
The development of the vaccines has “truly been a miracle,” he said, “and they are all incredibly safe and effective.”
“I just can’t understand it,” he said of trying to explain why people refuse to be vaccinated.
Justice also issued a caution about a vaccine lottery scam.
He said the FBI is warning that a scam is directed toward people who have been vaccinated, especially the elderly, telling them they quality to win prizes.
“It’s all a scam,” Justice said. “They are just trying to get information.”
No one should give out any personal information at all, he added.
Justice said he is also revisiting how a signup bonus to those who have been on unemployment if they return to work will be paid.
He initially proposed $1,000 after they have worked for 90 days, with the state paying $500 and the employer paying $500.
But small businesses complained they could not afford to pay that.
“My position is I don’t see any reason to put anything else on small businesses,” he said, but people need to get back to work.
The state’s participation in the federal unemployment program, which gives those drawing state unemployment an extra $300 a week, ends on June 19, an action Justice took as a way to entice people to return to work. Many people, he said, are making more on unemployment than if they were working.
Employers have been hard-pressed to find workers, especially in entry level positions, and that has created a problem here and around the country.
Justice now says the state may foot the entire bill for those signup bonuses, which may have to be reduced to $500.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is being pressured to offer bonuses as well because of the statewide worker shortage problem.
State Senate Republicans on Tuesday proposed appropriating discretionary funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act to create “Back to Work” bonuses for employees reentering the workforce.
Under the proposal, workers currently receiving those supplemental federal unemployment payments would get a one-time bonus of $1,500 after they return to work, provided they stay employed for at least six weeks.
They want Northam to call a special session of the General Assembly to consider the measure.
“With so many Virginia businesses experiencing workforce shortages and ‘Help Wanted’ signs seemingly everywhere, we need to replace supplemental federal unemployment payments with ‘back-to-work’ bonuses now,” said Senate Republican Leader Thomas K. Norment, Jr., R-James City.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.