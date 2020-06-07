BLAND, Va. — Almost 76 years ago, Private Leroy Thomas Farmer was with the U.S. Army when his unit fought at a bridge over the Moselle River in France; that was the last time he was seen, but finding him has now become a possibility.
Nicholas Tuma, an intern at the Nebraska National Guard Museum, is seeking DNA that could help determine whether a World War II grave in France belongs to Private Farmer of Bland County, Va. Tuma has been researching Farmer’s case in hope of finding relatives who could provide DNA for testing.
Leroy Thomas Farmer was born on July 27, 1924 in Bland County, Va., Tuma stated. His parents were Ada Belle Shufflebarger Farmer (1891-1981) and Haven Howe Farmer (1887-1958); he had two brothers, Andrew Jackson Farmer (1919-2004) and Haven Howe Farmer, Jr. (1917-2006); and three sisters, Haven Claudine Farmer Waddle (1915-1993), Lorena Thelma Farmer Kidd (1924-2017), and Mary Ellen Farmer McGrady (1931-2018).
Tuma’s research describes Farmer’s military career from the time he enlisted to when he arrived in France.
“Farmer entered the Army on Dec., 23, 1943 and took his basic training at Fort McClellan, Alabama. He was then ordered to Fort George G. Meade, Maryland for shipment overseas, presumably via New York or Boston. He left the U.S. and arrived in England in May 1944, and was assigned as a replacement to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 134th Infantry Regiment, 35th Infantry Division (a federalized Nebraska National Guard unit) in France on July 21, 1944. He was wounded in action on Aug. 9, 1944 and returned to his unit on September 6, 1944,” Tuma said.
While researching Farmer’s military record, Tuma learned that the 35th Infantry Division had one Medal of Honor recipient, Staff Sgt. James I. “Junior” Spurrier of Bluefield.
On Sept. 10, 1944, Farmer’s unit, with the rest of the 2nd Battalion, participated in the assault on a bridge across the Moselle River at Flavigny, France. The crossing was made in the evening and a bridgehead was established, but artillery, machine gun, and mortar fire gradually increased throughout the night until just after midnight, when a large explosion (of undetermined origin, possibly a demolition charge or artillery shell) severely damaged the bridge deck, preventing any more crossings, according to Tuma’s research. A floodgate or dam was also destroyed, causing localized flooding of the river and adjoining canal. German infantry and tanks closed in, and a large number of Americans were forced to surrender.
“Private Farmer’s last known whereabouts were that he had crossed the bridge, and he was not seen or heard from again. He was reported missing in action as of Sept. 11, 1944,” Tuma said. “About a month after the battle, a set of human remains in poor condition, wearing only a set of olive drab drawers, identified as those issued to an American soldier, were recovered from the banks of the Moselle River just downstream (north) from the bridge.”
The remains were designated as “X-33,” and buried at the temporary American military cemetery at Andilly, France (Plot G, Row 7, Grave 154). Private Leroy Thomas Farmer was officially declared deceased as of Sept. 12, 1945 under the provision of Section 5 of Public Law 490, 77th Congress (Missing Persons Act).
The association between the cases of Private Leroy Farmer and Unknown X-33 was deemed “strong,” and a request for disinterment was made by the government in 1948, Tuma said. The matching of the remains to the identity of a specific soldier was deemed impossible at this time, because of the state of the remains and lack of DNA testing. They were reburied in 1949 at the permanent American military cemetery at St. Avold, France (Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial, Plot A, Row 20, Grave 30).
Information from Farmer’s Individual Deceased Personnel File indicated that the remains in the St. Avold grave could belong him.
“If Farmer is the only unresolved casualty in the attack on the bridge, and X-33 (Andilly) is the only unknown from Flavigny (where the bridge is located), the association appears strong,” Tuma quoted from the file.
Work is now underway to help close Farmer’s case.
“The Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency in Washington, D.C. is actively working the case, and already has one DNA reference sample on file, and is seeking more from family members, a few of whom to my knowledge still live in the southwest Virginia-southern West Virginia-eastern Kentucky area,” Tuma stated. “Mitochondrial DNA inherited from the mother is the preferred method that DPAA uses to identify remains.”
“Enough evidence, such as DNA, circumstantial evidence, or effects found with the remains, must be presented to justify a disinterment and testing,” Tuma added. “As the go-between on the case with DPAA in Washington D.C. and the Army Past Conflicts Repatriation Board at Fort Knox, Kentucky, I would be happy to answer further questions from family members and direct them in donating a DNA sample.”
Tuma can be contacted at the Nebraska National Guard Museum by calling 402-670-3946.
