BLUEFIELD — Students and staff had been quarantined Thursday after Mercer County Public Schools announced that a positive COVID-19 case had been reported at a local school.
The positive COVID-19 case was confirmed at Bluefield Middle School, school officials said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
“Students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined,” according to the statement. “The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contract tracing. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.”
Amy Harrison, data and information for Mercer County Schools, said one person had tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the school system’s confidentially policies, she could not say if this person was a student or a staff member.
Students have been coming to school for sports practices, and teachers are now back at school, Harrison said. This person was tested on his or her own and not by tested at school.
The positive case reported Thursday does not impact plans to reopen schools on Sept. 8, Harrison said. The only thing that would change plans for opening school is which color code Mercer County has on Sept. 5, the Saturday before schools are scheduled to open.
If the code is orange, for the first week of school learning will be all remote or virtual, and there would be no school activities. There is another plan if the code is in yellow.
“If the status is yellow, right now we plan to start with our elementary students every day, and our middle and high school students will be divided with 50 percent of the students attending each day,” Superintendent Deborah Akers said recently. “That’s if we’re in yellow.”
