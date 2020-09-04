PRINCETON — Mercer County Public Schools announced that a positive case of COVID-19 had been confirmed at Princeton High School.
The positive test came back on Friday, the post said. Students and staff that had been exposed had been quarantined, and a deep cleaning and disinfecting of affected areas would be completed.
The Mercer County Health Department would be conducting further contact tracing.
— Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.