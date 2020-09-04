COVID-19

PRINCETON — Mercer County Public Schools announced that a positive case of COVID-19 had been confirmed at Princeton High School. 

The positive test came back on Friday, the post said. Students and staff that had been exposed had been quarantined, and a deep cleaning and disinfecting of affected areas would be completed. 

The Mercer County Health Department would be conducting further contact tracing.

