PRINCETON — Most boys and girls watch television, get on a computer or talk with their families when they get home from school, but Jonathan Brockman likes to hone his skills with a pool cue when he gets to the pool tables in his dad’s business.
Now 10 years old and in the third grade at Mercer Elementary School, Jonathan plays pool just as well and even better than many adults. He started learning to play pool when he was 3 years old. His father, Jonathan Brockman Sr., played a video and said his son was “shooting jelly beans when he was just in a diaper. And you could tell then he had a good stroke.”
“That was eight years ago, dad,” Jonathan recalled. “I was like 2, and I was shooting jelly beans.”
Jonathan stopped playing pool for a couple of years because he didn’t have a pool table, but then his father opened Sonny’s Billiards & Bistro on Thorn Street. Jonathan said the business is named after his grandfather, Vernon “Sonny” Brockman.
Now that he had access to pool tables again, Jonathan started working on his game again. He wants to get even better at pool, but he has another reason why he likes the game so much.
“It’s relaxing,” he said.
A chain link booth for axe throwing stood at one end of the big room and a mechanical bull was waiting in another corner, but Jonathan was focused on his game. He positioned balls all over the table and confidently chalked up his cue. Hitting the cue ball just right, he sent pool balls down their pockets one after another.
Jonathan has played in pool tournaments, and won third place at one of them. He keeps practicing every day to improve his skills.
“Yea, every time I get out of school, I’ll come here and start practicing,” he said. “And I’ll practice about three hours a day.”
Besides playing well enough to defeat adult opponents, Jonathan knows how to perform trick shots. He demonstrated one his grandfather taught him, The Railroad Track. Taking three pool cues, he put two of them together on one side and the third cue on the other side, forming a V shape. The point of the V went into a pocket.
Jonathan carefully lined up a ball and the cue ball, hit the cue ball and sent it into the track he had set up. The ball hit the point of the V, went up, then rolled down the rails formed by the side-by-side cues. He performed the trick several times, and even the attempts that he didn’t think were quite right were impressive.
One of his sisters, 7-year-old Kyndall, watched while her big brother practiced. She plays pool, too, and was soon setting up her own game at a neighboring table. Jonathan Brockman Sr. said his other daughter, 13-year-old Hannah, plays the game as well. He said that while he and his daughters are right handed, they shoot pool with their left hands while his right-handed son shoots with his right hand.
“He plays the correct way, as I call it,” he said.
Jonathan Brockman Sr. said that the pool hall and bistro has “a family atmosphere” so families can bring their children to enjoy pool and other activities as well as eat at the restaurant.
His son kept working on his game, setting up balls and practicing his shots.
“I want to grow up and be a professional pool player and get on TV,” he said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
