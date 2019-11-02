PRINCETON — Polls open across Mercer County today for a special election which will determine whether the county’s residents will approve a new five-year excess levy for the Mercer County Schools system.
The County Clerk’s Office was finishing preparations Thursday for today’s election, which will be conducted with paper ballots since there is only one question for voters to answer, whether to approve or disapprove the new levy. The current five-year levy is scheduled to expire June 30, 2020.
Polls used across the county during regular elections will be open today from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., County Clerk Verlin Moye said. There were 2,536 early votes, which were “more than double” the 1,158 votes which were counted the last time the county had early voting for a specific measure; this was the road bond issue in 2017, Moye stated
In 2014, the school excess levy was on the General Election ballot, Moye said after checking his records. In that vote, 9,071 people voted for the five-year excess levy and 5,027 voted against it.
Special election results will be tabulated at each precinct, then delivered to the Mercer County Courthouse where the final totals will be counted along with early votes and absentee votes, Moye said.
Superintendent Deborah Akers said Friday that she planned to be at the Mercer County Courthouse to see the election’s results.
The school system’s overall budget is approximately $130 million, so the almost $13 million levy represents 10 percent of that budget.
Akers said previously that services depending on excess levy funding includes items such as support personnel, coaches’ supplements, textbooks, extracurricular activities, maintenance and upkeep of schools and operational costs.
“It is a vital importance to the school system and we’ve said that over and over,” Akers said of the levy.
Akers was asked what she thought would result if the five-year levy is not approved.
“We will have to look at the entire operation of the system because it will take so much out of it,” she replied. “There would be a lot of impact in a lot of areas and staffing would be one of them most likely.”
Moye said the levy is for all real estate and personal property. This tax is based on property values. The more property a taxpayer owns, the more he or she pays.
With real estate, the tax is based on assessed value, Moye said previously, which is a standard 60 percent of the appraised, or market, value.
In one example of how the tax breaks down, an owner-occupied house in Athens with an appraised value of $72,800 would have an assessed value of $43,680, or 60 percent, Moye said. The total tax levy on this house is .01388 on each $100 of assessed value, which would be $606 a year.
The excess school levy portion of that $606 is $200, with the county receiving $124, the regular school levy $169 and the state a little over $2. By percentages, the excess school levy is about 40 percent, regular school levy 34 percent, county 24 percent and state about 1 percent.
Property in the county has lower rates than property in a municipality, he stated. The owner of an unoccupied home pays twice as much as the owner of an occupied home does.
Moye also gave an example of the property tax rate by using the tax bill on three vehicles which have a combined NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) or “book” value of about $71,000. Sixty percent of that is about $42,000 so the total tax bill is $973 a year. Of that total tax bill, about $392 will go to the excess school levy.
The board of education sets the excess levy rate every five years, which is why how the money is spent is outlined on the ballot, Moye said. The current rate is the maximum allowed.
Several polling places across Mercer County were consolidated recently due to school closings and American with Disabilities Act requirements, Moye stated. Signs directing voters to new locations will be posted at former polling places. They include the following locations:
• Precinct #36 – Cumberland Heights Elementary School, has been moved to the Cumberland Heights Baptist Church at 3811 East Cumberland Road, Bluefield.
• Precinct #49 – Pinoak Community Building has been moved to the Lashmeet Community Freewill Baptist Church on Route 10.
• Precinct # 57 – Athens Masonic Lodge, has been merged into Precinct # 56 – Athens Elementary School at 205 South State Street, Athens.
• Precinct # 27 – Memorial Elementary School, has been moved to Bland Street United Methodist Church at 2620 Bland Street, Bluefield.
• Precinct # 86 – moved from the Apostolic Church to CASE Thorn Center at 215 Thorn Street in Princeton.
People needing information about the special election or where they can vote today can go to mercervotes.com on the internet. They can also call Mercer County Voter Registration at 304-487-8338 or 304-487-8339.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
