BRAMWELL — Polls are open today for two municipal elections in the Town of Bramwell and the Town of Athens.
In the Town of Bramwell, Mayor Louise Stoker is being challenged by candidate Leland Moore.
Town Record Susan Troutner is running unopposed.
Six candidates are running for five available seats on the Bramwell Town Council. The candidates include Dennis Marcello, Mandy Fink, Kelly Murphy Eller, John Petrulis, Rufus Morgan and Kelly Goins.
The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Bramwell Town Hall.
In the Town of Athens, Mayor Timothy Pike is running unopposed. Town Council Members Travis Pace and John Casey II are also running unopposed.
Voting in Athens will be at Athens Town Hall from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
