PRINCETON — Elections deciding everything from the people who will serve in county offices to who will be the nation’s next president get under way today in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
County clerk offices across the region were making final preparations Monday for today’s election. Employees at the Mercer County Clerk’s Office were working on absentee ballots.
County Clerk Verlin Moye said there would be no drop boxes for absentee boxes at the polling places. Voters are urged to bring their absentee ballots to the Mercer County Courthouse. Voters who cannot go to the courthouse can give their absentee ballots to the ballot commissioners; they are the persons in charge at each precinct.
“If they received an absentee ballot and they prefer to vote in person, then they can turn that ballot in,” Moye said. “We’ll spoil it, and they can go ahead and vote in person.”
“However, if they’ve already voted (used) that ballot, they cannot vote again,” he added. “We’ll have crews out (today) that will be collecting (absentee ballots). We’re trying to be as secure as possible with those absentee ballots. We want to keep track of them.”
A large percentage of the county’s registered voters used the early polling places or absentee ballots.
“It was wonderful,” Moye replied when he was asked about the early voter turnout. “We already have 34 percent voter turnout with the absentees and the early voting numbers. We’ve got 34 percent voter turnout, which is 14,500 voters. In many elections we haven’t even voted that many in this county. In the primary, we voted 12,500, I think. Not even counting Election Day, we’re higher than the voter turnout was in the June primary. We’re probably going to have a 62 percent, 63 percent voter turnout. It’s going to be a very successful election. I hope it runs procedurally well.”
Voters that are unsure about which polling place they can use can go to the West Virginia Secretary of State website for the polling places. A link to this website can be found at mercervotes.com, Moye said. They can also call the Voter Registration Office at 304-487-8338 or 8339.
Due to increased concerns with COVID-19, and in consultation with the Mercer County Health Department, the Mercer County Courthouse will be limiting access to the facility on election night, and with increased protocols.
Starting at 5 p.m. today, a sign–in sheet will be available to help track all persons in the building.
Masks will be required at all times in the courthouse. Candidates will be permitted to be the courthouse with a maximum of three guests, according to the county commission’s announcement.
Elected officials and other required staff are permitted in the courthouse. Members of the media will be permitted as well, according to the announcement. No food will be available at the courthouse.
Most voting totals in West Virginia and Virginia should be tabulated by sometime tonight
That’s because of how absentee ballots are processed.
In West Virginia, all absentee ballots received before today were verified Monday and the ballots will be run through the scanner starting this morning at 8:30 a.m. Any ballots coming in today will be processed on the spot, so all should be tabulated and ready to be released after polls close at 7:30 p.m.
Polls in West Virginia will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and in Virginia from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Virginia allows absentee ballots to be processed and tabulated before the election as well, but of course no results are released until after polls close at 7 p.m.
Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls said recently absentee ballots can now be preprocessed.
“There are provisions now to allow for preprocessing,” he said. “We typically don’t do that but we are prepared to do that.”
Earls said Republican and Democratic officials are invited to see the processing done.
One issue that may impact local races is that any absentee ballot postmarked by election day will be counted by noon on Friday.
Earls said that in prior years all mail-in absentee ballots had to be received by election day so it could be processed that day and counted.
“Now, as long it is postmarked by election day it can be counted,” he said. “That may mean the vote will not be all counted until the Friday after the election.”
Local elections in particular could be impacted by that, he said, because they can often be close.
Earls also said a photo ID Is no longer required, only an identifying document, which could be a pay stub or utility bill, for example, with the voter’s name and address.
Tazewell County Deputy Registrar Alicia Kitts said Monday 8,200 voted in person, the first time the state has offered early voting, and that total represents 36 percent of the 28,368 registered to vote.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com, and contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
