Question: Will my name be given out if I call the police and report something happening in my neighborhood?
Answer: It is very hard in todays world for law enforcement to be aware of every activity that goes on in every neighborhood throughout the community. We depend on good concerned citizens to let us know if they see something out of place or suspicious.
The Neighborhood Watch program is based on the fact that no one knows your neighborhood better than you do. However, the answer to your question is yes, you may ask for your information to be kept anonymous, but you can also allow your information to be known to help law enforcement. I understand that sometimes people get worried when giving information about criminal activity, and most people do not like the thought of testifying in court, but remember that sometimes it takes someone to be brave enough to come forward and stand up to help make our neighborhoods safer.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
