Question: Are law enforcement officers required to do additional training if they have relevant work experience?
Answer: Relevant work experience is definitely an advantage in the law enforcement field, however every state has different requirements for law enforcement training. In Virginia, officers who are not certified must attend a 20-week police academy to meet all the standards set forth by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.
This academy consists of classroom studies, physical fitness training, and written and practical exams. This training is very intense as it is geared towards making sure officers are prepared to be a police officer and to be able to protect the public they serve.
Following successful completion of the training they take at the academy, a certification test must also be passed in order for the officer to obtain their State Certificate. However, no matter what state you are in, having relevant work experience or continued education in criminal justice can certainly help you get hired by a law enforcement agency, as well as help you be prepared for the academy.
