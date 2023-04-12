Two people were transported to Buchanan County hospitals after two coal trucks collided on a local roadway.
Virginia State Police responded about 11:46 a.m. Tuesday to a multi-vehicle crash in Buchanan County. The crash occurred on Route 460 near Route 604/Poplar Creek when two coal trucks collided, according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
One of the coal trucks then struck a pickup truck towing a trailer. An SUV was damaged by debris from the initial crash.
Both drivers of the coal trucks were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries, Geller said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.