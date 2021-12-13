BLUEFIELD – A search continued Monday for a suspect in the weekend robbery of a local restaurant.
The Burger King in Brushfork was robbed at gunpoint Saturday about 10:30 p.m. as the employees were preparing to close the store, according to Chief Deputy Alan Christian of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen by a yet unknown suspect, Christian said.
"Nobody was harmed and the Sheriff's Office is following leads as we speak," he said. "Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office."
The Mercer County Sheriff's Department can be reached at 304-487-8364.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.