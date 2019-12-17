PRINCETON — Police were seeking a third suspect Monday in a weekend armed robbery after a second one was taken into custody and charged with first-degree robbery and felony conspiracy.
Police were still seeking 16-year-old Keelan Crockett, originally from North Carolina, who is believed to be armed. Crockett is also known as Red.
A second suspect, Caprice Powell, 20, of Bluefield was arraigned Monday in connection with an armed robbery reported Sunday morning at the Joy Mart gas station on Bluefield Avenue, Detective Sgt. K.L. Adams of the Bluefield Police Department said in his report. Powell was charged with first-degree robbery and felony conspiracy.
Three black males entered the store wearing masks, Adams said. One produced a semi-automatic pistol, pointed it at the store clerk and demanded money. They then fled on foot down an alley behind the business.
Adams said the clerk was not injured.
The business had high-quality surveillance video, and all three suspects were soon identified, Adams said.
The first suspect who was apprehended, a 16-year-old juvenile, was taken into custody Sunday. He was remanded to the Gene Spadaro Juvenile Center, Adams said. This juvenile is also facing first-degree robbery and felony conspiracy charges.
Powell was arraigned before Magistrate William Holroyd. A $50,000 cash/surety bond was set with a condition of home confinement if Powell is released on bond.
Adams said anyone knowing Crockett’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bluefield Police Department at 304-327-6101.At the time of the robbery, Adams said Crockett was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet due to an earlier offense.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
