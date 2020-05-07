TAZEWELL, Va. – Law enforcement authorities in Tazewell County are seeking a person of interest in a murder and homicide reported late Wednesday.
In the late hours Wednesday there was a homicide in the Tannersville area, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. There was also a malicious wounding in the Thompson Valley section of Tazewell County.
As of Thursday morning, police were seeking Gabriel Layne Peery with his last known address being Saltsville, Va. Peery is a person of interest in both of these incidents.
"We are asking the public that if you have any information on the whereabouts of Gabriel Layne Peery, to please contact the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office at 276-988-0645 or our office at 276-385-1240. We also urge the public to not approach this subject and to take extreme caution," according to the commonwealth's attorney's statement.
