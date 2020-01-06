PRINCETON - Police were asking Monday for a suspect in a Sunday afternoon shooting incident near a local human service agency to turn himself in.
The Princeton Police Department was seeking Kaleb Starkey, 19, of Princeton, Chief T.A. Gray said Monday.
Gray said the incident occurred about 2:45 p.m. Sunday close to Amy’s House of Hope near Thorn Street. A round from a gunshot hit at a window at Amy’s House of Hope, but the building was not intended target.
“There was an incident which happened (Sunday),” Gray said. “Multiple shots were fired by two different people. One subject was in a black older-model Honda Civic which came to a business on North Caperton Street where the initial shots were fired from the moving vehicle.”
Gray stated that Starkey was facing multiple felony charges. There were no other suspects and no injuries were reported.
“The investigation is still active,” Gray said. “We have people out looking for him at this time. I would like to ask Mr. Starkey to please turn himself in. Come talk to us. We can resolve this. We’d like to do this without any further property damage or any bloodshed. Please come turn yourself in and come talk to the officer at the PD (police department.) That’s all I ask him to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.