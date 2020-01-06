Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.