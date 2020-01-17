Stadium Avenue crash ...

The crash occurred about 11:46 a.m. on Stadium Drive, Patrolman F.B. Ingole with the Bluefield Police Department said.

 By JESSICA NUZZO Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD – Police are seeking the driver of a vehicle which left the scene after a crash Friday on Stadium Drive that left a pickup truck overturned in a ditch.

The crash occurred about 11:46 a.m. on Stadium Drive, Patrolman F.B. Ingole with the Bluefield Police Department said.

"It was actually a hit-and-run," Ingole said later at the police station. "The vehicle that flipped was a Ford F-150 coming from Virginia into West Virginia."

Ingole said the two people in the F-150 were both in good condition.

"They said they were wearing their seat belts. That was the crucial part of a good outcome," he stated.

Police are working to identify the make and model of the second vehicle which left the scene. The people in the F-150 said that the dark-colored vehicle was in the opposite lane. They collided and the F-150 overturned into the ditch.

Anyone with information can contact Ingole at the Bluefield Police Department by calling 304-327-6101.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Tags

Recommended for you