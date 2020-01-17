BLUEFIELD – Police are seeking the driver of a vehicle which left the scene after a crash Friday on Stadium Drive that left a pickup truck overturned in a ditch.
The crash occurred about 11:46 a.m. on Stadium Drive, Patrolman F.B. Ingole with the Bluefield Police Department said.
"It was actually a hit-and-run," Ingole said later at the police station. "The vehicle that flipped was a Ford F-150 coming from Virginia into West Virginia."
Ingole said the two people in the F-150 were both in good condition.
"They said they were wearing their seat belts. That was the crucial part of a good outcome," he stated.
Police are working to identify the make and model of the second vehicle which left the scene. The people in the F-150 said that the dark-colored vehicle was in the opposite lane. They collided and the F-150 overturned into the ditch.
Anyone with information can contact Ingole at the Bluefield Police Department by calling 304-327-6101.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
