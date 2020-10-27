PRINCETON – Police were seeking suspects Tuesday morning after an armed robbery was reported at a store along Stafford Drive in Princeton.
The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. at the BP store off Stafford Drive, according to Lt. E.T. Pugh with the Princeton Police Department.
A store security video showed two Black males wearing personnel protection equipment (PPE) masks coming into the store. One was armed with a revolver, Pugh said.
"Essentially, they brandished the gun and made the clerk empty the cash register," Pugh said.
No injuries were reported. The suspects fled on foot, but security video showed them buying gas prior to the robbery, he stated.
"It appears they drove down the street, walked back, pulled the gun, took the money and ran back to their cars," Pugh said. "We got reports to them going northbound on (Interstate) 77."
One vehicle appeared to be a silver Pontiac Grand Am, and the other appeared to be Chrysler Sebring convertible, he added.
Anyone with information can call the Princeton Police Department at 304-487-5000.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.