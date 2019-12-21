PRINCETON — An investigation was underway early Friday morning after an armed robbery was reported at a service station on Oakvale Road near Princeton.
An armed robbery was reported about 2:30 a.m. after a male individual wearing a mask entered the BP service station on Oakvale Road and brandished a firearm, according to Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. No injuries were reported.
The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money and left in a waiting sedan, Sommers said.
Sommers described the suspect as a heavyset black male who was about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie jacket and black sweatpants.
The same BP station was robbed Nov. 22. During that incident, two suspects described as black males in their early 20s entered the store about 2:41 a.m. day. Deputies also responded to that robbery.
After brandishing a firearm, the two suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money, Chief Deputy Joe Parks of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Departments said. No injuries were reported after that incident.
The robbery in November is still under investigation, Sommers said.
