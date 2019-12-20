PRINCETON — An investigation was underway early Friday morning after an armed robbery was reported at a service station on Oakvale Road near Princeton.
A robbery was reported about 2:30 a.m. after a male individual wearing a mask entered the BP service station on Oakvale Road and brandished a firearm, according to Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. No injuries were reported.
The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money and left in a waiting vehicle, Sommers said. He described the suspect as a heavy set black male who was about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie jacket and black sweatpants.
The same BP station was robbed in November. That investigation is continuing, Sommers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.