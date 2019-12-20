Breaking News (MCSD) ...

PRINCETON — An investigation was underway early Friday morning after an armed robbery was reported at a service station on Oakvale Road near Princeton.

A robbery was reported about 2:30 a.m. after a male individual wearing a mask entered the BP service station on Oakvale Road and brandished a firearm, according to Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money and left in a waiting vehicle, Sommers said. He described the suspect as a heavy set black male who was about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie jacket and black sweatpants.

The same BP station was robbed in November. That investigation is continuing, Sommers said.

