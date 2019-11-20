BIG ROCK, Va. — A shooting in Buchanan County has left one hospitalized and deputies in search of the assailant.
According to a press release from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred on November 13 in the area of Big Rock.
Buchanan deputies and Kentucky law enforcement are actively searching for the person of interest at this time. It is believed that the person has fled the state of Virginia, the release said.
According to Sheriff R. Foster of Buchanan County, the victim is in stable condition. The victim was interviewed by law enforcement officials.
The call was received by Buchanan County 911 on stating that a male had shot another male in a residence, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office. After finding a male with a gunshot wound, the victim was airlifted to Pikeville Medical Center.
At the time of transport, the victim was listed as being in critical condition.
Those with information are encouraged to contact the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office at 276-935-2313.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
