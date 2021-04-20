GRUNDY, Va. – The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is looking for an elderly person who was reported missing from his home.
William Arthur Cole Jr. was reported missing Monday evening. He has not been seen for about a week and a half, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the sheriff's office. Investigators believe he may have went walking in the woods near his home in the Chicken Ridge section of Buchanan County, Va.
Cole is 76 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.
Deputies, investigators and first responders spent Monday evening searching the area around his residence. The search was suspended due to darkness. The search was scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.
Anyone knows about Cole's whereabouts is asked to contact the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office at 276-935-2313.
