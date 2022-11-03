Police in Pulaski, Va., are searching for an armed and dangerous man who stole a police vehicle and attempted to run over two officers.
According to the Pulaski Police Department, there is a heavy police presence in the Southside of the town of Pulaski in reference to a subject, Jerrod Celablee Brown, who stole the police cruiser and attempted to run over two officers.
The police department says the subject wrecked the vehicle, stole additional firearms from the vehicle, and is believed to be on foot. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Residents in that section of Pulaski are being asked to shelter in place and to call police if they spot the suspect.
At 12:40 p.m., the police department said the manhunt was still an "active situation" with Brown still at large. The police department said multiple gun shots have been heard but officials do not know who has fired them.
"No law enforcement personnel have fired weapons at this time and we know of no injuries to anyone," the police department statement said.
Pulaski is a Virginia community that is located not far from Giles and Wythe counties.
