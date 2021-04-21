GRUNDY, Va. – An extensive search was continuing Wednesday for an elderly Buchanan County, Va. man who was reported missing Monday from his home.
William Arthur Cole Jr., 76, was reported missing Monday evening, according Chief Deputy Eric Breeding with Buchanan County Sheriff's Office. Cole has not been seen for about a week and a half. Investigators believe he may have went walking in the woods near his home in the Chicken Ridge section of Buchanan County, Va.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office in association with Virginia State Police, Whitewood Fire Department, Knox Creek Fire Dept. Jewell Ridge Fire Department, Virginia Department of Emergency Management conducted an extensive search Tuesday around the area, which also included drones. An aerial search was performed by Virginia State Police Med-Flight.
Cole was not found in the ground search. Another search will be scheduled. The investigation is continuing, Breeding said.
Anyone who knows Cole's whereabouts can contact the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office at 276-935-2313.
