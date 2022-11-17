Rescue crews are responding to a multiple-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 460 in Bluefield, Va.
The accident occurred on Route 460 near Lynn Hollow Road. An eastbound section of U.S. Route 460 in the area is currently closed.
Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash and first responders including the Tazewell County Fire and Rescue and Bluefield, Va., Fire Department are on scene.
The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.
Roads across the region are icy in spots this morning. Motorists who are traveling are urged to use caution.
Temperatures outside are still below freezing.
