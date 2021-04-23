BLUEFIELD — Police removed one person Thursday from the Bluefield State College campus after he stated that he was feeling suicidal and said was off his medication.
The Bluefield Police Department was notified when a pedestrian at the bus stop near U.S. Route 52 indicated that he was off his medication and that he was feeling suicidal, Provost Ted Lewis of Bluefield State College said.
“So the police came and met with the individual, and took the individual where he needed help,” Lewis said later. “It was not a college student. The individual was in no college building and was no threat in any way, shape or form.”
Patrolman A.B. Palmer with the Bluefield Police Department said that the individual, who was taken to a local hospital, was not armed. The individual’s name was not released. Palmer also said that this person stated that he was “off his medication.”
Lewis said he was notified about 12:30 p.m.
“I was very impressed by how quickly Officer Palmer responded to the incident, how quickly Jim Nelson got a message out publicly college wide that there was no incident. Bluefield State takes the health and safety of its students extremely seriously,” Lewis said. “And why if we hear anything, we’re going to respond quickly and insure a safe environment for our students and our community.”
Lewis said that he did not think the individual “had any relationship with the college.”
The college has procedures in place if any potential threats are reported, Lewis said. There are building administrators who notify him and others when anything happens. Lewis recalled that he was informed about the situation by his assistant.
Palmer said later that the individual was “a gentleman who was off his medication” and was not armed.
Jim Nelson, interim vice president for community engagement, said text alerts were sent to the college’s students to inform them about the situation. A second alert was sent to let students know there was no threat on the campus.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
