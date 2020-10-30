PRINCETON — Police investigating an armed robbery of the BP gas station in Princeton have released surveillance images of a vehicle involved in the robbery.
According to Lt. E.T. Pugh with the Princeton Police Department, surveillance video from the store is very poor and the police department is working with federal authorities to enhance the video. However, he said images obtained from the Ghent tollbooth show a Chrysler Sebring possibly from the Beckley area that was involved in the armed robbery.
"We have an unsubstantiated tip that the Chrysler Sebring pictured is from the Beckley area," Pugh said Friday.
Pugh said any tips or information is appreciated and can be anonymously submitted to the Princeton Police Department or the Mercer County 911 center.
