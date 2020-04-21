HARTWELL – Investigators released the identity Tuesday of a McDowell County woman whose body was found April 18 in the Dry Fork River.
Sandra Kay Reynolds, 69, of Hartwell was reported missing about 4 p.m. on April 17, according to Chief Deputy James "Boomer" Muncy of the McDowell County Sheriff's Office. She was found deceased around noon on April 18 in the Canebrake area.
This is still an ongoing investigation, Muncy said. The investigating officer is Deputy Mark Shelton.
