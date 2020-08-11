BLUEFIELD – The Bluefield Police Department was asking the public for help Tuesday in locating a missing resident, Cornelius Lane.
Lane is diagnosed with dementia and officials are concerned for his well being. He is a Black male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen Monday around 1 p.m. on College Avenue in Bluefield, W.Va.
Anyone who has seen Cornelius Lane or knows his whereabout is asked to call 911 or Bluefield Police Department at 304-327-6101, option 1.
