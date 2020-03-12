LASHMEET — Officials with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of an individual wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting.
Kenneth Adkins, 19, is being sought by police for his possible involvement in the shooting of two males.
According to Detective Steven Sommers, of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Dalton Ramsey and Josh Williams were both declared dead after the shooting.
Those with information on the whereabouts of Adkins are asked to call Mercer County 911 at 304-425-8911 and ask for Sommers.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
