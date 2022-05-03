BLUEFIELD — Bluefield Police are investigating a shooting on Frederick Street.
Witnesses say shots were fired from a vehicle into a group of juveniles and two of those juveniles reportedly sustained superficial injuries.
The vehicle left the scene, according to witnesses and Emergency Dispatch reported police are looking for a black Nissan with Texas tags that was seen on Rt. 52 heading toward McDowell County.
A spokesman for the Bluefield Police Department said police are on the scene now.
No further details are yet available.
