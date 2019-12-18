BLUEFIELD — Officers with the Bluefield Police Department were investigating an accident Wednesday involving a Mercer County school bus.
The crash was reported about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Maryland Avenue and U.S. Route 460. The intersection was closed to all traffic for a period of time.
The Bluefield Rescue Squad and Bluefield Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
Patrolman A.E. Green with the Bluefield Police Department said the crash occurred when a Toyota Camry going west on Route 460 ran a red light and hit a school bus that was leaving Bluefield Intermediate School.
Two students were transported from the scene to Bluefield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, Green said. The Toyota's driver was also taken to Bluefield Regional with what appeared to be minor injuries.
The accident was still under investigation Wednesday.
