BLUEFIELD — Local police are investigating a report of more than 30 shots being fired early Monday morning at a Marellan Avenue home in Bluefield.
The incident was reported at approximately 3 a.m., according to Detective K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department. An occupied home and two vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Adams said “numerous shell casings” were found at the scene, and estimated that more than 30 shots from “small arms” guns were fired.
Police are investigating a similar incident reported early the morning of Aug. 22 along the 300 block of Union Street. Shots were fired at a home, but nobody was injured, Adams stated.
