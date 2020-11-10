GRUNDY, Va. – Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to a report about a suspicious subject near the Buchanan County Technology and Career Center.
At about 8 a.m., a concerned citizen reported a suspicious person seen in the area of the Buchanan County Technology and Career Center in the Slate Creek area of Buchanan County, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. The citizen also reported that the suspicious person was carrying a firearm.
Deputies responded to the scene and the school was placed on lockdown. The school and campus was cleared by officers and an investigation began into the incident. Video footage from the area was reviewed and witnesses were questioned. It was determined that there was no threat in relation to the safety of the school and its students, according to the sheriff's office. The lockdown of the school was lifted by 11:30 a.m.
Sheriff McClanahan states, “When it comes to the safety to our children, we cannot take any report lightly. We had a situation where someone was reportedly seen in the vicinity of a school, possibly with a firearm," Sheriff John McClanahan stated. "The Sheriff’s Office acted quickly and appropriately to ensure the safety of the students and staff. Based on the preliminary investigation, I believe there is not a threat to the community or the school at this time.”
The incident was still under investigation Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.