ATHENS — The West Virginia State Police is investigating the death of a man who drowned Sunday after jumping into the water near Brush Creek Falls.
At approximately 5:18 p.m., troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment responded to a call about a drowning in the area of the gorge near Brush Creek Falls on Eads Mill Road, according to a statement released by the detachment.
Upon arrival, witnesses on scene told troopers that the victim, Timothy Dean Redden, 49, had jumped from a high rock into the river. Troopers were able to identify the victim floating in the river.
Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department helped recovered the victim, who was found to be deceased, according to the detachment’s press release. The West Virginia State Police is investigating the case.
