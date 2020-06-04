TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Virginia State Police and the FBI, are investigating an incident that occurred on Holy Road just outside of the town of Richlands, officials said Thursday.
According to Major Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, during the next couple of days citizens may notice a large law enforcement presence and may experience traffic delays and power outages in the surrounding area including Jewell Ridge Road.
Heatley said as a safety precaution some residents in the area have been asked to leave their homes for a period of time, but should be able to return late today or tomorrow.
Heatley said the safety precautions are due to law enforcement finding combustible and explosive material inside and outside of a home.
More details regarding this developing story will be released as soon as they become available.
