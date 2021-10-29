Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect in Greenbrier County.
At approximately 8:50 a.m. Friday, an unknown male subject entered Summit Community Bank in Rupert, according to Captain R. A. Maddy of the West Virginia State Police.
Maddy said an unknown male produced a silver revolver, demanded money from the tellers and fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Images of the bank robber were caught by bank video surveillance.
Anyone with information regarding the bank robbery is encouraged to call Corporal J. W. Gilkeson at the West Virginia State Police Rainelle Detachment at (304) 438-3000.
