Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.