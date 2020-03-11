BLUEWELL — A man who was killed in a Tuesday afternoon car crash near Bramwell has been identified, and three of the five others injured in the wreck are still in critical condition.
West Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D.B. Whited said Mark Little, 32, of Bluefield, Va., died at the scene in the two-vehicle crash on Rt. 52 near Highwall Park.
Whited said two patients were picked up by med-flight, with one taken directly to a Roanoke hospital.
“The other had to land at Princeton Community Hospital because of the weather and then was transported by ambulance to Roanoke,” he said.
Both of those patients remain in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) in critical condition as well as one more who was transported by ambulance to Bluefield Regional Medical Center and then to the Charleston Regional Medical Center, he added.
Two more of the six involved in the crash, which happened just before 4 p.m., were transported to BRMC, but with non life-threatening injuries.
Whited said a sliver Chevy Impala, which had five occupants, was traveling north toward McDowell County.
“It appears the driver of the silver Impala lost control of the vehicle in a curve, spinning across the roadway and hitting a Honda Pilot traveling from McDowell County to Bluefield,” he said.
The Impala was crumbled beyond recognition.
Little was a rear-seat passenger in the Impala, with the driver and two other passengers in critical condition. One of the other passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Honda was the only occupant and also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Whited said Rt. 52 was closed for about four hours to transport the patients, clean up the scene and give the reconstruction team time to do its work.
“I don’t know about any charges,” he said. “We will have to get the reconstruction team’s report as well as toxicology and medical information, and that will determine any charges.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
