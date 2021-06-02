BLUEFIELD – Local police identified the victim Wednesday of a fatal shooting which occurred last Sunday at a park near Memorial Avenue in Bluefield
Jaquan Allen, 23, of Princeton, was the victim of a shooting which occurred Sunday afternoon, according to Detective- Sergeant K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department.
Allen died at the scene, Adams said.
A suspect surrendered to police after the shooting. This person's name was not being released as of Wednesday. The investigation was continuing.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.