GRUNDY, Va. — Police have identified a body that was found near the Levisa River.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded Wednesday at approximately 7:30 a.m. to a report of a deceased person found on the bank of the Levisa River, according to a press release from Sheriff John McClanahan.
The man has since been identified as Joseph Harold Belcher, 47, of Breaks, Va., McClanahan said Thursday.
McClanahan said foul play is not suspected at this time. He said the man's cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia after a local examination.
The case is still under investigation.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is assisting in the investigation.
