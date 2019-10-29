BLUEFIELD — A pistol suspected of being the one used in a recent shooting at an Airport Road bar and grill will be sent this week to the West Virginia State Police for testing, a detective with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.
Fire destroyed the Legendz Bar and Grill along Airport Road the morning of Oct. 26 after a person was shot twice in its parking lot, according to Chief Deputy Joe Parks of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting victim was transported from the scene in a private vehicle.
Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers said the victim, a 25-year-old male, was taken to Princeton Community Hospital after the shooting and was later transported to Charleston Area Medical Center for surgery. He was listed in stable condition and recuperating. Sommers declined Monday to release the victim’s name.
The investigating was continuing.
“I have a suspect with the help of the Princeton Police Department,” Sommers stated. “I believe we may have recovered the firearm and it will be sent to the State Police Forensics Lab for final determination.”
Officers with the Princeton Police located the gun, a 9-mm-semiautomatic, while they were investigating a separate case, Sommers said. The gun was found the morning the fire occurred. Sommers added that he planned to send the gun to the State Police lab this week.
Sommers said there was a suspect in the shooting, but “potentially having the firearm used in the commission of the crime is obviously helpful...it makes the case a whole lot better.”
No arrests had been made as of Monday.
The fire’s cause was also under investigation. Sommers said he had spoken with Assistant State Fire Marshal Scott Rodes, but it was too early to determine the fire’s cause.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.