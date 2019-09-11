A complainant call resulted in the discovery of two schedule 1 controlled drugs and two schedule 2 controlled drugs.
Princeton City Police officers were dispatched to the Little General Store, on Stafford Drive, in reference to a call of a male who had locked himself inside the restroom, according to a release from the department. Once on scene officers attempted to make verbal contact with the male, who had been in the restroom for over an hour, according to the release.
After receiving no response officers entered the restroom by force and discovered Joshua Long to be unresponsive.
With Long, officers found what appeared to be cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana. Officers also found other drug paraphernalia items with Long, according to the release.
Long was taken to Princeton Community Hospital for medical treatment by the Princeton Rescue Squad. Princeton City Police Department will be obtaining warrants for Long's arrest, according to the release.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.