BLUEFIELD — Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow is reminding area residents that alcohol will not be allowed at Friday’s Beaver-Graham game.
The Mercer County Board of Education also has initiated a clear backpack policy, which the city officers will help to enforce at the gate, according to Dillow.
With a crowd of close to 10,000 expected Friday, the police department will have extra officers on patrol at the game.
“We will have every available officer there,” Dillow said. “We will be on the lookout for any alcohol. There is no alcohol or tobacco allowed at these games. No tobacco in the stadium.”
Those who are caught with alcohol at the game will be cited and face possible arrest.
“If you are drinking at all you will be cited, your alcohol will be confiscated and you are subject to arrest,” Dillow said. “We aren’t going to tolerate the least little bit of that. Even in the tailgating area there is no alcohol allowed. You will be cited and you will be asked to leave. If you refuse you will be arrested. And obviously if you are publicly intoxicated, we will arrest you anyway because we won’t let you drive off.”
With the new backpack policy in effect, anyone who plans on bringing a backpack to the game — whether is for food or children’s supplies — will need to remember that the backpack must be clear, or one that the officers can see through.
The police department hasn’t had much trouble in recent years at the big game.
Dillow said a few tickets had to be written last year, and a few intoxicated individuals were removed from the stadium grounds. But there were no disruptions or issues otherwise.
Anyone who comes across a problem, or sees something that is suspicious, should contact a city officer.
“If you see anything there, just approach one of my officers and tell them what is going on and we’ll follow up on it,” Dillow said.
Because Beaver-Graham is a high school football game, alcohol and tobacco products are prohibited by law.
As the countdown to Friday’s game continues, additional pre-game activities are planned for today.
The Legends of the Game event will be today beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Granda Theater. It will include a discussion about the history of the rivalry from past players with current members of the Bluefield High School Beaver team also attending.
A meet the Beavers Pep Rally also will follow at 6 p.m. today near the Tail Yard Dog Park on Raleigh Street. Then the Beaver Parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on South Street where the parade participants will march to Bland Street, and then Federal Street, before ending on Princeton Avenue near the Shriner’s Carnival.
The day of the big game will start with tailgating at 9 a.m. Friday for those who have reserved tailgating spots in advance.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
