PRINCETON — A high-speed chase that started Monday when a police officer noticed that a driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts resulted in a felony arrest on charges including fleeing with reckless indifference and possession a Schedule II controlled substance.
Officer W.W. McGuire of Princeton Police Department said the pursuit started around 2:50 p.m. while he was working a Click It or Ticket patrol for the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
“I was on patrol in the area of North Walker Street in Princeton and I observed a green in color Toyota sedan occupied by two white males, neither of which were wearing their safety belts,” McGuire stated. “They also had an expired inspection sticker. That might have caught my eye, but I was specifically working the governor’s detail.”
The Toyota was traveling north of North Walker Street and McGuire was going south on the same road. He said that he activated his cruiser’s emergency blue lights and immediately turned around.
“I observed the vehicle make an abrupt right-hand unsignaled turn into Center Street,” McGuire said. “I knew they saw my blue lights.”
The vehicle “accelerated to extremely high speed on Center Street,” then made another “unsignaled left turn” into Hale Avenue, he stated.
“I got behind the vehicle with my emergency lights and sirens,” he said. “I could tell by the vehicle’s behavior that it was fleeing from me. I was traveling 50 mph and they were going significantly faster than that,” McGuire said.
Failing to signal again, the Toyota’s driver turned onto Reynolds Avenue. At the intersection of Reynolds and Park Avenue, they “completely disregarded the Stop sign and almost T-boned a dark-colored minivan with multiple occupants. They braked and went sideways to keep from hitting the van.”
The Toyota went up Reynolds Avenue, which is a dead end, and McGuire blocked it in with his cruiser.
“I was able to conduct a felony traffic stop and I was able to order both males out at gunpoint and then detained them; at which time I informed the driver of the vehicle that he was going to be under arrest for fleeing with reckless indifference. At which time, I also informed him that there would be a search of the vehicle incident to his arrest for that charge,” he said.
The driver, Devin Shockley, 20, of Princeton then said there were hypodermic needles in the car “as well as a lot of dope,” he stated.
“The vehicle was searched by myself and Patrolman B.L. Charette,” McGuire said.
The search revealed 22 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a set of digital scales commonly used for weighing and distributing drugs, and 35 “extremely small plastic bags commonly used for weighing and distributing drugs,” he stated.
Shockley was arrested and charged with felony fleeing with reckless indifference from a law enforcement officer; no insurance; operating a vehicle with no insurance; driving a vehicle without on operator’s license; a Stop sign violation; reckless driving; and felony possession with intent to deliver a non-narcotic controlled substance.
The passenger was checked for warrants, cleared, and did not have anything on his person, McGuire said. He was released at the scene. Shockley was awaiting arraignment Monday evening before a magistrate.
