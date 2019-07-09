BLUEFIELD, Va. — Local police asked Monday for the public’s help in identifying any additional criminal activity relating to a home caregiver and housekeeper who is facing charges including credit/debit fraud.
Angela “Angie” Marie Lambert of Bluefield, W.Va. was arrested on June 26 for credit/debit fraud and larceny, according to Chief M. Shane Gunter of the Bluefield, Va. Police Department.
“Mrs. Lambert is currently awaiting court proceedings and additional charges are pending by indictment,” Gunter stated.
Detective Sgt. (Chris) McCroskey of the Bluefield Virginia Police Department confirmed that Lambert worked and is still possibly working in Mercer County and neighboring Tazewell County, Va. as a private in home caregiver and housecleaner.
“While operating in that capacity she is believed to have fraudulently obtained personal information, credit card/ bank information of clients, and then utilized those services to obtain goods for financial gain,” Gunter said. “As of the first of July, several victims have come forward claiming Lambert has worked for them and they have money missing from their home and/or fraudulent charges made to their credit or bank accounts.”
The Bluefield Va. Police Department is asking anyone that has been a victim or knows anyone that may have been a victim of Lambert to come forward, Gunter stated. People with information can contact Detective Sgt. Chris McCroskey at 276-326-2621.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.